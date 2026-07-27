Toronto police descend on U.S. Consulate after shooting outside it

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Toronto police are investigating after gunfire erupted outside the U.S. Consulate in the city’s downtown Monday morning.

Officers were near the Consulate, located at 360 University Ave., around 4:46 a.m. when they heard gunshots ring out.

They eventually found evidence of shooting outside it, police said in a post on X. A white sedan was seen fleeing the scene.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect; no injuries were reported.

FIREARM DISCHARGE: (UPDATE)

US Consulate – 360 University Ave

4:46am

– s/b University Ave is closed at Dundas St for vehicles and pedestrians

– use alternate routes #GO1555060

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 27, 2026

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Earlier this year, the U.S. Consulate was targeted in a shooting that American authorities linked to an alleged international campaign from Iranian-backed groups against targets in Europe and North America. An Iraqi national in the U.S. is facing terrorism offences tied to the March 10 shooting.

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An 18-year-old man was also arrested last month in Toronto. Sheldon Tracy-Stewart was charged with 11 counts, including discharging a firearm, illegal firearm possession and vehicle theft.

Court documents obtained by Global News also allege Tracy-Stewart was bound by a release order at the time of his arrest. He is charged with failing to comply with a release order under the Criminal Code.

The investigation also saw the death of a veteran Toronto police officer; Const. Marc Pinizzotto, a member of the Emergency Task Force, was shot at while assisting in a raid tied to the probe.

Nicholas Bennett, a 19-year-old man, was charged with first-degree murder.

The investigation into Monday’s shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.