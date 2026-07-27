Toronto police descend on U.S. Consulate after shooting outside it

Toronto police are investigating after gunfire erupted outside the U.S. Consulate in the city’s downtown Monday morning.
Officers were near the Consulate, located at 360 University Ave., around 4:46 a.m. when they heard gunshots ring out.
They eventually found evidence of shooting outside it, police said in a post on X. A white sedan was seen fleeing the scene.
Police did not provide a description of the suspect; no injuries were reported.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Consulate was targeted in a shooting that American authorities linked to an alleged international campaign from Iranian-backed groups against targets in Europe and North America. An Iraqi national in the U.S. is facing terrorism offences tied to the March 10 shooting.
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An 18-year-old man was also arrested last month in Toronto. Sheldon Tracy-Stewart was charged with 11 counts, including discharging a firearm, illegal firearm possession and vehicle theft.
Court documents obtained by Global News also allege Tracy-Stewart was bound by a release order at the time of his arrest. He is charged with failing to comply with a release order under the Criminal Code.
The investigation also saw the death of a veteran Toronto police officer; Const. Marc Pinizzotto, a member of the Emergency Task Force, was shot at while assisting in a raid tied to the probe.
Nicholas Bennett, a 19-year-old man, was charged with first-degree murder.
The investigation into Monday’s shooting is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
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