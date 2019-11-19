‘Truly saddened and heartbroken’: OPP officer who died by suicide remembered by colleagues

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario Provincial Police officer who recently died by suicide is being remembered by their colleagues, and it comes months after the provincial government launched an independent review into workplace culture at the service.

When asked about the officer’s death following a report in The Toronto Sun, OPP Staff Sgt. Carolle Dionne issued a brief statement.

“The OPP offers our sincere condolences to the immediate family and OPP members on the death of one of our officers,” Dionne told Global News.

“It is a very sad time for family, friends and OPP members. We wish to respect the family’s privacy as they grieve.”

Dionne didn’t identify the officer or where they were assigned to.

Rob Jamieson, president and CEO of the Ontario Provincial Police Association, retweeted a condolence message by OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique and thanked people for support.

“We are truly saddened and heartbroken that our OPP family has lost another member,” Jamieson wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

“We would like to extend our condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues who are grieving this tremendous loss.”

The Ontario government announced the creation of the workplace review in April after more than 12 officers died by suicide since 2012.

2:16 OPP commissioner announces internal review of member suicides OPP commissioner announces internal review of member suicides

Premier Doug Ford tweeted out a message of support Tuesday evening.

“My heart goes out the loved ones of the deceased officer as well as the wider OPP family,” he wrote.

“Our officers put their lives on the line every single day to protect and keep our communities safe and we must continue to make sure they get the support they need in return.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help. The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

