B.C. election: Some voters may receive mail-in ballots too late, says Elections BC

Elections BC says it has received so many requests for mail-in ballots that some voters may not receive their vote-by-mail package in time to be counted in this month’s provincial election.

More than 670,000 mail-in ballots have been issued as of Tuesday, Elections BC said in a release. In the 2017 provincial election, just 6,517 voters voted by mail.

“Some voters who have been issued a vote-by-mail package may not have received it yet,” reads the statement.

“It is possible that voters, especially those who request a voting package this week, will receive their vote-by-mail package after the recommended deadline to return it by mail on Oct. 17.”

Voters who receive their package after the deadline are being asked to drop off their ballot at a designated drop-off location or to vote in person during advance voting or on election day. Voters who opt to vote in person after requesting a vote-by-mail package must destroy it and should not return it to Elections BC.

More than 138,000 completed vote-by-mail packages have already been returned, Elections BC said.