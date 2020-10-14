Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

B.C. election: Some voters may receive mail-in ballots too late, says Elections BC

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Click to play video 'Demand for mail-in ballots in the B.C. election soars' Demand for mail-in ballots in the B.C. election soars
It appears many British Columbians would prefer to cast their vote for their next provincial government by mail. Elections BC says demand for vote-by-,mail packages continues to soar. We talk to Chief Electoral Officer Anton Boegman about what you need to know if you're still considering voting by mail.

Elections BC says it has received so many requests for mail-in ballots that some voters may not receive their vote-by-mail package in time to be counted in this month’s provincial election.

More than 670,000 mail-in ballots have been issued as of Tuesday, Elections BC said in a release. In the 2017 provincial election, just 6,517 voters voted by mail.

Click to play video 'Mailing it in. How voters will cast their ballots in the B.C. election' Mailing it in. How voters will cast their ballots in the B.C. election
Mailing it in. How voters will cast their ballots in the B.C. election

“Some voters who have been issued a vote-by-mail package may not have received it yet,” reads the statement.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“It is possible that voters, especially those who request a voting package this week, will receive their vote-by-mail package after the recommended deadline to return it by mail on Oct. 17.”

Read more: B.C. election 2020 promise tracker: What the major parties are pledging

Voters who receive their package after the deadline are being asked to drop off their ballot at a designated drop-off location or to vote in person during advance voting or on election day. Voters who opt to vote in person after requesting a vote-by-mail package must destroy it and should not return it to Elections BC.

Read more: ‘A giant hot air balloon with not much in it’: Memorable quotes from the B.C. leaders’ debate

More than 138,000 completed vote-by-mail packages have already been returned, Elections BC said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC electionBC election 2020Elections BCBC election mail votingBC mail-in ballot deadlineBC mail-in ballotsHow to vote by mail in BC
Flyers
More weekly flyers