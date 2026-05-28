Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Tesla threatens legal action over Manitoba’s end to EV rebate for automaker

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2026 5:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada’s new EV rebates go into effect'
Canada’s new EV rebates go into effect
RELATED: Canada’s new EV rebates go into effect – Feb 16, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Manitoba government says it is facing potential legal action over its decision to halt rebates for the electric vehicles produced by automaker Tesla.

Premier Wab Kinew says the government has received a notice from Tesla Motors Canada that it intends to seek a judicial review of the decision.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Kinew says the government will only consider reversing its decision if the United States drops tariffs on Canadian goods.

The NDP government launched rebates in 2024 of up to $4,000 for people who buy electric vehicles.

Last year, the government stopped the rebates for Tesla vehicles and vehicles made in China in retaliation for tariffs.

The premier’s office distributed a letter from Tesla that says the move to end the rebates was procedurally unfair and done for an improper purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

Company officials were not immediately available for comment.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices