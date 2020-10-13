Canada sees 2,046 new coronavirus infections as global cases top 38 million

Send this page to someone via email

Canada added 2,046 new novel coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the country’s total case count to 186,691.

Provincial health authorities also said another 24 people have died after contracting COVID-19.

However, only some of these deaths occurred over the last few days.

The new fatalities bring Canada’s death toll to 9,654.

Story continues below advertisement

The new cases come as health officials work to stave off a second wave of the pandemic.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam, urged the public to reduce their contacts in order to slow the transmission of the virus.

“We can reduce our rate of contact with other people through a combination of individual practices and population-based measures,” she said. “However in some areas, individual actions have not been enough to realize low levels of transmission and additional measures including strategic business closures have been required in order to put the brakes on the epidemic growth.”

1:00 Coronavirus: Tam says provinces need to ‘test smartly’ as 2nd wave of COVID-19 grips Canada Coronavirus: Tam says provinces need to ‘test smartly’ as 2nd wave of COVID-19 grips Canada

In Ontario, 746 new cases were reported on Tuesday, and health officials said nine more people had died after contracting the respiratory illness.

The new infections bring the province’s case count to 60,692. However, 51,729 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 4,462,167 tests have been administered in Ontario.

Read more: Ontario reports 365 new coronavirus cases after over 40K tests completed

Meanwhile in Quebec — the province hit hardest by the pandemic — 815 new cases were detected.

Health officials also said five more people had died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The province has conducted 2,677,474 tests for the virus, while 73,734 people have recovered from infections.

Story continues below advertisement

1:45 Coronavirus: Quebec Government warns some COVID-19 restrictions could last for months Coronavirus: Quebec Government warns some COVID-19 restrictions could last for months

Thirty-four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Saskatchewan, but health authorities there said the provincial death toll remained at 25 on Tuesday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

So far, 1,911 people have recovered from the virus, while 218,959 tests have been conducted.

Manitoba saw 124 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, and health officials said one more person had died.

The province has now reported a total of 2,779 cases and 35 deaths associated with COVID-19. However, 1,496 people have recovered after falling ill, and 213,669 tests have been administered.

Story continues below advertisement

In New Brunswick, six new cases of the virus were reported, but no new deaths have occurred.

The province has now seen 274 COVID-19 infections, 200 of which are considered to be resolved.

Since the pandemic began, 86,723 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus in New Brunswick.

No new cases or deaths were reported in Nova Scotia.

The province has not seen a new case of the virus since Friday.

Thus far, Nova Scotia has reported a total of 1,092 infections, however, 1,023 people have recovered.

Health officials have administered 102,842 tests for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Prince Edward Island, which has seen 63 cases of the novel coronavirus, did not report any new infections or deaths either.

To date, 60 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the island, while 35,378 tests have been conducted.

2:12 Coronavirus: Tam says she’s ‘really concerned’ about long-term care homes amid 2nd wave of COVID-19 Coronavirus: Tam says she’s ‘really concerned’ about long-term care homes amid 2nd wave of COVID-19

Newfoundland did not report any new infections or deaths either, meaning the province’s case count remained at 283.

So far, 271 people have recovered from the virus, while 47,065 have been tested.

Story continues below advertisement

Further west in Alberta, 220 new infections were detected, and health officials said four more deaths had occurred.

The new infections bring the total case count in Alberta to 20,956, however, 18,055 people have recovered.

Since the pandemic began, 1,556,275 tests have been administered in the province.

In British Columbia, 101 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, and health authorities said five more people had died since Friday.

A total of 10,543 people have now contracted the virus in B.C., while 8,974 have recovered.

Thus far, 678,085 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted.

No new cases in the territories

No new cases or deaths associated with COVID-19 were detected in Canada’s territories.

Story continues below advertisement

In the Northwest Territories, all five confirmed cases of the virus are considered to be resolved.

A total of 3,636 people have been tested in the territory.

Similarly, in Yukon, all 15 people who have become infected with the novel coronavirus have recovered.

However, on Sunday, one new potential case was identified. Health officials in the territory are now awaiting results from a laboratory in British Columbia.

Nunavut still considers itself to be free of COVID-19 cases.

A number of cases have been detected at mines within the territory, however, those infections have each been tied to employees from outside Nunavut and have been counted in their home regions.

The latest data released on Friday said 3,278 people have been tested for the virus.

1:17 Coronavirus: Tam says daily COVID-19 cases are now at the same level as when they peaked in April Coronavirus: Tam says daily COVID-19 cases are now at the same level as when they peaked in April

Global cases top 38 million

The number of coronavirus cases around the world topped 38 million on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

By 7 p.m. ET, a total of 38,006,121 cases were reported worldwide, according to a tally from John’s Hopkins University.

Since the virus was first detected in Wuhan, China late last year, it has claimed 1,083,875 lives worldwide.

The United States remained the epicentre of the virus on Tuesday, with more than 7.8 million cases.

So far, 215,702 people have died in the U.S. after testing positive for COVID-19.

1:26 Coronavirus: U.S. may face ‘difficult fall and winter’ with COVID-19, says former FDA commissioner Coronavirus: U.S. may face ‘difficult fall and winter’ with COVID-19, says former FDA commissioner