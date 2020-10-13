Menu

Health

Dr. Roussin to update COVID-19 situation after 228 cases, 4 deaths on holiday weekend

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Click to play video ''
Dr. Brent Roussin will update Manitobans on the latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday.

Manitoba health officials will hold a press conference Tuesday after 228 new novel coronavirus cases were identified and four people died over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health officer, will speak at 12:30 p.m. Global News will livestream the press conference here.

Read more: Second pop up site opens as COVID numbers continue to rise in Manitoba

Manitoba health officials had their hands full over the Thanksgiving weekend, with 97 new cases identified Saturday, 54 on Sunday, and 77 on holiday Monday.

Saturday and Monday each saw two new COVID-19-related deaths, including a man in his 40s — the province’s youngest coronavirus victim to date — as well as the news that a Winnipeg police officer and staff at three Manitoba jails have become infected.

To deal with increased demand for COVID-19 tests, Manitoba opened a new drive-thru testing site on Nairn Avenue Tuesday. The site has capacity for 200 daily tests, increasing to 400 tests a day as of Thursday.

-with files from Sam Thompson

