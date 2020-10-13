Nearly 300 COVID-19 complaints made to AHS since voluntary measures placed on Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

There have been close to 300 COVID-19 related complaints made in the Edmonton Zone to Alberta Health Services since new voluntary measures were announced on Thursday.

READ MORE: Alberta records highest daily COVID-19 case count; Edmonton sees new voluntary restrictions

According to figures provided to Global News by AHS, 274 complaints were made between Oct. 8 and Oct. 13.

One-hundred-sixty of those were made through AHS’s online portal, including:

17 for a concern about a workplace that is not following health and safety restrictions to protect employees

32 for a concern about a person not following isolation or self-isolation requirements

16 for a concern about a mass gathering

79 for a concern about a business or public place that is not following restrictions

Last Thursday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced three new voluntary measures for the Edmonton Zone, meant to curb the spread of the virus. The zone currently has the most active cases in the entire province.

Story continues below advertisement

The measures include limiting the number of cohorts to three, limiting family and private gatherings to 15 people maximum and wearing masks in all indoor work settings.

According to AHS, no new COVID-19 orders have been issued in the Edmonton Zone since last Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement