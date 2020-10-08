Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Voluntary COVID-19 restrictions expected for Edmonton at Thursday update

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 8, 2020 2:09 pm
Click to play video '‘We may be forced to consider additional, more restrictive measures’: Hinshaw' ‘We may be forced to consider additional, more restrictive measures’: Hinshaw
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health issues a warning to residents while discussing the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the province.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is expected to outline new, voluntary restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Edmonton on Thursday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed in this post.

On Wednesday, there were 1,910 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Alberta. Of those, 1,085 were in the Edmonton zone.

Read more: Voluntary public health measures coming for Edmonton zone amid rise in COVID-19 cases: Alberta health minister

During her last update on Monday afternoon, Hinshaw called the dramatic increase in cases in Edmonton “concerning” and said she was in discussions with public health and city officials about possible health restrictions. She did not specify what those restrictions may be.

On Wednesday, city administration recommended Alberta Health make a move to reduce cohort and group gathering sizes.

Later that day, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said he had been briefed by Hinshaw and confirmed further restrictions were coming.

Click to play video '‘Alarming trend’ linked to rise in Alberta COVID-19 cases: Hinshaw' ‘Alarming trend’ linked to rise in Alberta COVID-19 cases: Hinshaw
‘Alarming trend’ linked to rise in Alberta COVID-19 cases: Hinshaw

In Wednesday’s update from Alberta Health, there were 620 active cases in the Calgary zone, 30 active cases listed in the Central zone, 78 in the South zone, and 90 in the North zone.

There were seven active cases not associated with a particular zone.

Read more: Alberta confirms 143 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday; numbers climbing in Edmonton

No new deaths were reported on Wednesday and Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll remained at 281.

As of Wednesday, nearly 1.1 million Albertans had been tested for COVID-19 and the province had administered 1,456,219 tests.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, 17,613 Albertans have recovered from the disease.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta CoronavirusAlberta COVID-19Edmonton COVID 19Alberta COVID-19 numbersAlberta coronavirus numbersAlberta coronavirus statisticsAlberta COVID-19 statisticsEdmonton coronavirus restrictionsEdmonton COVID-19 restrictions
