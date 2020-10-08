Voluntary COVID-19 restrictions expected for Edmonton at Thursday update

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is expected to outline new, voluntary restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Edmonton on Thursday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed in this post.

On Wednesday, there were 1,910 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Alberta. Of those, 1,085 were in the Edmonton zone.

During her last update on Monday afternoon, Hinshaw called the dramatic increase in cases in Edmonton “concerning” and said she was in discussions with public health and city officials about possible health restrictions. She did not specify what those restrictions may be.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Wednesday, city administration recommended Alberta Health make a move to reduce cohort and group gathering sizes.

Story continues below advertisement

Later that day, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said he had been briefed by Hinshaw and confirmed further restrictions were coming.

1:05 ‘Alarming trend’ linked to rise in Alberta COVID-19 cases: Hinshaw ‘Alarming trend’ linked to rise in Alberta COVID-19 cases: Hinshaw

In Wednesday’s update from Alberta Health, there were 620 active cases in the Calgary zone, 30 active cases listed in the Central zone, 78 in the South zone, and 90 in the North zone.

There were seven active cases not associated with a particular zone.

No new deaths were reported on Wednesday and Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll remained at 281.

As of Wednesday, nearly 1.1 million Albertans had been tested for COVID-19 and the province had administered 1,456,219 tests.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the pandemic was declared in March, 17,613 Albertans have recovered from the disease.