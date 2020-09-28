Red alert level expected to bring new coronavirus restrictions for Montreal and Quebec City

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is expected to move Montreal and Quebec City into the red zone of its novel coronavirus alert system Monday as cases and outbreaks surge in the province.

Premier François Legault, Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health, will address the health crisis at 5:30 p.m. in Montreal.

The update comes after Dubé bluntly admitted the alert level could be upgraded to the highest zone for the province’s two largest cities during an interview with Radio-Canada’s Tout le monde en parle on Sunday night.

“We will have to clarify the message because what we say to people will be: stay at home,” Dubé said.

READ MORE: Montreal-area high school shutters amid more than 30 coronavirus cases

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

He said the government could make the announcement in the coming days as Quebec deals with the second wave of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Yet Dubé did not outline the exact details of what a red zone alert will entail, other than hinting restrictions could affect bars and restaurants.

“We’re going to make tough decisions. … It’s a very difficult one,” he said. “It was okay to keep the bars open a month, two months ago.”

READ MORE: Visits suspended at federal prisons in Quebec to prevent potential COVID-19 spread

Over the last week, the government has been urging people to limit socializing and cancel private events, such as dinners and barbecues, in order to stem the tide of the virus. Officials say the recent rise in cases is a result of community transmission.

Quebec reported 896 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the province’s highest single-day tally in months.

As of Monday, the province has recorded more than 72,000 cases and 5,826 deaths.

1:56 Coronavirus: Quebec reverend, parents denounce COVID-19 restrictions limiting gatherings in places of worship Coronavirus: Quebec reverend, parents denounce COVID-19 restrictions limiting gatherings in places of worship

— With files from the Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement