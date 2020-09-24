Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Hinshaw to provide update on COVID-19 situation in Alberta Thursday

By Emily Mertz Global News
Trudeau warns of a second COVID wave in a special televised address
WATCH: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to the airwaves with a warning to Canadians about a second wave of COVID-19. SFU Political Science Lecturer Stewart Prest discusses some of the key takeaways.

The province’s chief medical officer of health will address Albertans Thursday afternoon and provide an update on COVID-19 cases, outbreaks and public health measures.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Hinshaw gives green light for indoor children’s play areas to open

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak in Edmonton at 3:30 p.m.

Her address will be streamed live in this article post.

Read more: Alberta sees 143 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths connected to outbreaks

On Wednesday, the province confirmed 143 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,520.

There were 59 people in hospital, 13 of whom were in intensive care units.

Of the active cases, 821 were in the Edmonton zone and 481 in the Calgary zone.

The province said 12,317 COVID-19 tests were completed by Alberta labs between Tuesday and Wednesday.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 3rd patient dies, patient screening increased amid Foothills hospital outbreaks

The province reported two deaths Wednesday. A woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary died. The second fatality was a woman in her 70s from the North zone. Her death is linked to the outbreak at Heimstaed Seniors Lodge in La Crête.

