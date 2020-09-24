Hinshaw to provide update on COVID-19 situation in Alberta Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s chief medical officer of health will address Albertans Thursday afternoon and provide an update on COVID-19 cases, outbreaks and public health measures.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak in Edmonton at 3:30 p.m.

Her address will be streamed live in this article post.

On Wednesday, the province confirmed 143 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,520.

There were 59 people in hospital, 13 of whom were in intensive care units.

Of the active cases, 821 were in the Edmonton zone and 481 in the Calgary zone.

The province said 12,317 COVID-19 tests were completed by Alberta labs between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The province reported two deaths Wednesday. A woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary died. The second fatality was a woman in her 70s from the North zone. Her death is linked to the outbreak at Heimstaed Seniors Lodge in La Crête.