Coronavirus: Hinshaw gives green light for indoor children’s play areas to open

Send this page to someone via email

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Alberta’s top doctor has given the OK for indoor play areas to open across the province.

In March, many non-essential businesses closed their doors as case numbers of the novel coronavirus began to rise in Alberta.

However, over the past few months, many facilities have been able to re-open with new safety precautions. In a tweet on Wednesday, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said indoor play areas can now be added to the list of businesses safe to operate amid the pandemic.

“Play is important to the healthy development of a child, but as it gets colder, opportunities can be harder to come by,” Hinsahw tweeted.

“Effective today, indoor children’s play areas can operate, provided they follow specific public health guidance, including enhanced cleaning and monitoring.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

These centres have re-opened in BC, Ontario & Sask & transmission hasn’t been an issue provided public health measures are in place. We continue to closely monitor & will take additional steps as necessary to protect the health & safety of Albertans. https://t.co/vB3Owj75Y5 (2/2) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) September 23, 2020

1:38 Alberta records 1st ‘likely’ case of in-class COVID-19 transmission at school in Edmonton Alberta records 1st ‘likely’ case of in-class COVID-19 transmission at school in Edmonton

Hinshaw stated the health guidelines these facilities should follow in order to open safely include the implementation of physical distancing measures, not allowing patrons inside who are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, enhanced cleaning measures and reduced capacity.

Story continues below advertisement

Private visits or pre-booked time slots are also encouraged for these facilities.

Hinshaw noted these types of businesses have safely opened in other areas of the country, and added she believes Alberta will have similar positive results.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“These centres have re-opened in B.C., Ontario and Saskatchewan, and transmission hasn’t been an issue provided public health measures are in place,” she tweeted.

“We continue to closely monitor and will take additional steps as necessary to protect the health & safety of Albertans.” Tweet This

To view the full guidance for re-opening indoor recreation and play centres in Alberta, click here.

Story continues below advertisement