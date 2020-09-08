Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta’s long weekend COVID-19 numbers Tuesday

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province Tuesday afternoon.
The province no longer updates numbers on the weekends or on holidays, so Tuesday’s update at 3:30 p.m. is expected to include numbers from Friday, Saturday, Sunday and the holiday Monday.
The last update on Friday, which included results from tests completed Thursday, showed 1,433 active COVID-19 cases in the province.
The majority of active cases continue to be in the Calgary and Edmonton areas — with 638 active cases in Calgary zone and 544 active cases in Edmonton zone.
Last week also marked a return to school for Alberta students. The province also updates outbreak information on Tuesdays and Fridays.
