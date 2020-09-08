Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta’s long weekend COVID-19 numbers Tuesday

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted September 8, 2020 1:38 pm
‘COVID-19 does not take holidays’: Hinshaw asks Albertans to remain vigilant over Labour Day weekend
WATCH ABOVE: (Sept. 4) Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, offers advice to stay COVID-19-free over the Labour Day long weekend.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province Tuesday afternoon.

The province no longer updates numbers on the weekends or on holidays, so Tuesday’s update at 3:30 p.m. is expected to include numbers from Friday, Saturday, Sunday and the holiday Monday.

The update will be streamed live at the top of this post.

Read more: COVID-19: Several staff members at Edmonton’s Misericordia Hospital self-isolating as precaution after social event

The last update on Friday, which included results from tests completed Thursday, showed 1,433 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

The majority of active cases continue to be in the Calgary and Edmonton areas — with 638 active cases in Calgary zone and 544 active cases in Edmonton zone.

Read more: By the numbers: 6 months since Alberta’s 1st COVID-19 case confirmed

Last week also marked a return to school for Alberta students. The province also updates outbreak information on Tuesdays and Fridays.

