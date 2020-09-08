Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta’s long weekend COVID-19 numbers Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province Tuesday afternoon.

The province no longer updates numbers on the weekends or on holidays, so Tuesday’s update at 3:30 p.m. is expected to include numbers from Friday, Saturday, Sunday and the holiday Monday.

The update will be streamed live at the top of this post.

The last update on Friday, which included results from tests completed Thursday, showed 1,433 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

The majority of active cases continue to be in the Calgary and Edmonton areas — with 638 active cases in Calgary zone and 544 active cases in Edmonton zone.

Last week also marked a return to school for Alberta students. The province also updates outbreak information on Tuesdays and Fridays.