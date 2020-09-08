7 employees at Fairmont Hotel Macdonald in Edmonton test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Seven Fairmont Hotel Macdonald employees tested positive for COVID-19, the hotel confirmed on Tuesday.

Those seven people, along with anyone they were in close contact with, are self isolating for 14 days, the hotel said in a news release.

“All impacted employees have been notified and are being supported; none of the colleagues who tested positive have been on property for the past seven days,” the news release said.

“Alberta Health Services has confirmed that no hotel guests or visitors have been impacted. Tweet This

“Health officials advise that risk of transmission is low for those who have not been in close contact with these individuals.”

The hotel remains open at this time.

Alberta Health confirmed the information in the news release and said Dr. Deena Hinshaw would be available to speak more about the cases at Fairmont Hotel Macdonald at her news conference at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hotel Macdonald said it’s working closely with AHS to mitigate risks and ensure the hotel is safe. Measures include:

a deep clean of the entire hotel

extensive contact tracing

14-day self-quarantine for positive cases and close contacts

“The hotel continues to adhere to strict health and safety protocols, in accordance with local and national health guidelines,” Hotel Macdonald said in the news release.

“This includes rigorous cleaning and disinfection measures, including the use of EPA-registered chemicals proven effective in preventing the transmission of COVID-19; a 48-hour hold on guest rooms following each stay; mandatory screening with temperature checks for everyone entering the property; masks required throughout indoor and outdoor public spaces; physical distancing; staggered start times for employees; and changes to employee dining.”

The seven cases were not identified at the same time, a hotel spokesperson said.

The hotel added the situation is evolving and it will continue working with AHS to provide updates.

Alberta Health’s threshold for an outbreak is evidence of transmission of five or more COVID-19 cases with a common exposure, such as the same gathering or workplace.

Once an outbreak is declared, Alberta Health says “all positive cases are isolated, aggressive contact tracing is underway, and health officials investigate possible sources of transmission and any epidemiological links. Testing is offered to all symptomatic and asymptomatic staff in an outbreak setting.”

Danielle Lundy, a hotel spokesperson, said it’s her understanding Hotel Macdonald will be added to the province’s COVID-19 outbreak list later Tuesday.

— More to come…

