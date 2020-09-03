Canada September 3 2020 6:20pm 02:40 ‘Pandemic fatigue is a very real thing’: Hinshaw discusses pandemic 6 months after 1st case Dr. Deena Hinshaw discusses pandemic fatigue and stress in the province as Alberta marks six months since the first case of COVID-19. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7315205/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7315205/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?