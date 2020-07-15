Menu

Health

Spike in Alberta COVID-19 cases in younger people cause for concern: Hinshaw

By Jenna Freeman Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 7:40 pm
Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020.
Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Alberta government reported that more people under the age of 40 have contracted the novel coronavirus in the last two weeks.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Tuesday — in her latest update — that of 780 new COVID-19 cases identified in the past two weeks, 57 per cent fall into the category of younger people.

“Of these, 30 per cent have not yet been linked to any known source,” she said.

Read more: Alberta confirms 82 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, no new deaths

Gordon and Kathleen Conrod visited Calgary from Edmonton and said that 17 Avenue, which is a strip of restaurants, bars and shops, was hard to navigate responsibly.

“We’ve seen young people walking in larger groups, walking four or five on the sidewalk making it hard to socially distance,” Kathleen said.

Her husband said he hoped that the new numbers won’t mean that the province will have to lock down restaurants and services again.

“We’ve kind of all put in a lot of effort into reaching the state we are,” Gordon said.

“To step back would be very unfortunate and I don’t want that.”

Read more: COVID-19 was not on the world’s radar in November. How did we get here?

Hinshaw said it’s an important reminder that people still need to socially distance and practise good hygiene.

