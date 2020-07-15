Alberta confirms 82 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, no new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta confirmed 82 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, another large jump in numbers as active cases in the province now sit at 704.

Sixty-four people are in hospital with the virus and seven of those are in intensive care. The province’s death toll remains at 163.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 8,127 people have recovered from the virus in Alberta and 552,276 COVID-19 tests had been completed.

The Calgary zone has the highest number of active cases, with 312. The Edmonton zone has a recorded 194 cases, there are 61 cases in the central zone, 81 in the south zone and 53 in the north zone.

Three active cases in the province are in an unknown zone.

On Tuesday, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw addressed the recent stretch of increasing numbers following weeks of steady declines, noting many new cases have been recorded in younger populations.

As of Tuesday, Hinshaw said that 57 per cent of cases confirmed in the last couple of weeks were in people under the age of 40.

Hinshaw also stressed the importance of continuing to follow public health orders and physical distancing recommendations as the pandemic continues to spread across the province.

“This pandemic has been a long haul and I worry that Albertans may be starting to tune the messages out,” Hinshaw said in a news conference Tuesday.

“This is a reminder that COVID-19 can spread quickly, and cases can rise rapidly if we don’t all do our part.” Tweet This

