Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Alberta confirms 82 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, no new deaths

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 6:26 pm
Alberta Health officials said that businesses cannot request proof that a customer received a negative COVID-19 test result.
Alberta Health officials said that businesses cannot request proof that a customer received a negative COVID-19 test result. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Alberta confirmed 82 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, another large jump in numbers as active cases in the province now sit at 704.

Sixty-four people are in hospital with the virus and seven of those are in intensive care. The province’s death toll remains at 163.

Read more: Alberta announces Phase 2 of free mask program as 230 additional cases of COVID-19 recorded since Friday

As of Wednesday afternoon, 8,127 people have recovered from the virus in Alberta and 552,276 COVID-19 tests had been completed.

The Calgary zone has the highest number of active cases, with 312. The Edmonton zone has a recorded 194 cases, there are 61 cases in the central zone, 81 in the south zone and 53 in the north zone.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Three active cases in the province are in an unknown zone.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Hinshaw warns Albertans are ‘tired of hearing’ about COVID-19 precautions as daily numbers climb

On Tuesday, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw addressed the recent stretch of increasing numbers following weeks of steady declines, noting many new cases have been recorded in younger populations.

As of Tuesday, Hinshaw said that 57 per cent of cases confirmed in the last couple of weeks were in people under the age of 40.

Hinshaw also stressed the importance of continuing to follow public health orders and physical distancing recommendations as the pandemic continues to spread across the province.

“This pandemic has been a long haul and I worry that Albertans may be starting to tune the messages out,” Hinshaw said in a news conference Tuesday.

“This is a reminder that COVID-19 can spread quickly, and cases can rise rapidly if we don’t all do our part.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

 

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta Health ServicesAlberta healthAlberta COVID-19dr deena hinshawAlberta Coronavirus CasesAlberta COVID-19 casesAlberta COVID-19 active cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers