Alberta confirms 77 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Seventy-seven more people in Alberta have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the province announced on Friday.

Alberta Health said that as of Friday afternoon, there were 592 active COVID-19 cases in the province, 50 of those cases involve people being hospitalized and nine of those patients are in intensive care units.

The newest cases bring Alberta’s total number of confirmed cases to 8,596 since the pandemic began. Of those, 7,844 people have recovered.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Canada adds 370 new cases, 12 deaths Thursday

The total number of deaths in Alberta attributed to COVID-19 was at 160 on Friday, one less than the day before. Global News has reached out to Alberta Health for clarification on why that number has decreased.

Most of Alberta’s active cases are in the Calgary zone (228) and in the Edmonton zone (203).

Story continues below advertisement

As of Friday afternoon, 514,970 coronavirus tests have been completed in Alberta since the pandemic first hit the province.

READ MORE: Task force to investigate Misericordia Hospital COVID-19 outbreak after 6 deaths

The province did not provide an update Friday on the coronavirus outbreak at Edmonton’s Misericordia Community Hospital. Six deaths have been linked to the outbreak there and on Thursday, Alberta Health Services said it would be setting up a formal outbreak investigation task force to deal with the situation.

–With a file from Global News’ Caley Ramsay

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the COVID-19 situation in Alberta.