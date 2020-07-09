3 more deaths linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Edmonton’s Misericordia Hospital

Three more people have died in the last 24 hours as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak at Edmonton’s Misericordia Hospital.

The people who died were all men — one in his 70s, one in his 80s and another in his 90s, according to Alberta Health. This brings the death toll related to the outbreak at the Misericordia to six.

“On behalf of the entire Covenant family, we offer our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the six people who have died in connection to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Misericordia Community Hospital,” Covenant Health’s Patrick Dumelie and Ed Stelmach said in a joint statement on the Covenant Health website.

“We pray that they will be comforted by memories of meaningful moments together and that the love of those around them will provide peace and comfort during this difficult time. Each of these people were defined by relationships, stories and experiences which added to the richness of the lives of their loved ones and to our community more broadly. We honour their contributions and the impact of their lives that continues on. We are deeply saddened by their loss.”

The first case of COVID-19 related to the outbreak was identified at the Misericordia on June 21, according to Alberta Health Services.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 16 patients at the hospital who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in relation to the outbreak. In addition, 16 staff members have tested positive, an increase of one case since yesterday, according to Covenant Health — the organization that operates the hospital.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro said in a post on social media that he and Alberta Health are closely monitoring the situation at the Misericordia.

“I have full confidence in the measures Alberta Health Services and Covenant Health have in place to prevent further spread,” Shandro said on Twitter.

Shandro maintained that “our hospitals remain safe, and this outbreak is being managed as safely and effectively as possible.

“I know the physicians, staff and volunteers at the Misericordia are working extremely hard in challenging circumstances, and I thank them for the care they’re providing.”

1:50 Misericordia Hospital stops accepting patients due to ‘full facility’ COVID-19 outbreak Misericordia Hospital stops accepting patients due to ‘full facility’ COVID-19 outbreak

On Wednesday, the hospital was put on a “full facility outbreak,” which means no new patients will be admitted to the hospital and day procedures and visits will be postponed or rescheduled at another Edmonton hospital. This includes the emergency department.

Patients should not visit the Misericordia, and should instead visit another hospital or call 911 if needed.

Covenant Health said it continues to work with the office of the chief medical officer of health and AHS to ensure its hospital is safe. The organization said it is following protocols to minimize the risk of spread, which includes:

Thorough environmental cleaning with hospital grade disinfectants

Ensuring proper usage of PPE, including donning and doffing

Ensuring proper physical distancing on units and common areas

Ensuring proper hand hygiene practices are being followed

On Thursday, Alberta recorded an additional 37 new cases of COVID-19 and the three deaths linked to the Misericordia outbreak. The provincial death toll due to COVID-19 is now at 161 people.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 584 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, including 215 in the Edmonton zone.