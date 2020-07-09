Coronavirus: Canada adds 370 new cases, 12 deaths Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s total coronavirus case count went up by 370 Thursday and its deaths by 12.

The country now has 106,783 cases total with 27,460 of them active, and 8,749 deaths total.

Quebec, the hardest-hit province in Canada, reported 137 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 56,216.

Six new deaths were also reported, though four of them occurred before July 1. There have now been 5,609 deaths due to the virus in the province.

There are currently 308 people hospitalized in the province, down 23 from Wednesday, and 27 are in intensive care.

Ontario reported 170 new cases on Thursday, with 86 of them originating in the Windsor-Essex region as the province targets temporary farmworkers for testing.

The province now has 36,348 cases total with 31,977 of them recovered, or 88 per cent. Overall, the new daily infection numbers have been on the decline over the past several weeks.

There are currently 123 patients hospitalized, with 31 of them in intensive care (down by four the previous day) and 23 patients on a ventilator (down by three).

Ontario has seen 2,703 deaths after three more were reported Thursday.

In Alberta, meanwhile, three new deaths were announced Thursday, all linked to a coronavirus outbreak at Edmonton’s Misericordia Hospital.

The deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the province to 161, while 37 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the province over the past 24 hours. Currently, there are 584 active cases in Alberta.

Of the total 8,519 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 7,774 have recovered.

British Columbia reported 20 new cases Thursday, bringing its total to 3,028, nine of which were not tested but are considered epidemiologically-linked.

More than 88 per cent of those patients have fully recovered, while 175 cases remain active.

Seventeen of those cases are in hospital, four of them in critical care.

In Saskatchewan, five new cases were added to bring its total to 813, while 750 of them have recovered, up by four from yesterday.

There have been 15 COVID-19-related deaths in the province.

There are currently 48 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

For the ninth straight day, no new COVID-19 cases were reported in Manitoba, keeping its total cases to 325 — 11 of which are presumptive cases — with four active cases. Seven Manitobans have died.

New Brunswick reported one new case of the coronavirus on Thursday in the Fredericton region, and said it was a travel-related case and the individual is self-isolating.

The province said the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 166 and 163 people have recovered. There have been two deaths, and there is one active case.

No new cases or deaths were announced in the rest of the Atlantic or Canada’s territories.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues, Phil Heidenreich, Thomas Piller, Shane Gibson, Kalina Laframboise, Aya Al-Hakim and Simon Little