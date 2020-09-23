Alberta sees 143 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths connected to outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

The province has confirmed 143 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, Alberta Health said Wednesday.

There are 59 people in hospital; 13 of whom are in intensive care units.

Of the 1,520 current active cases, 821 are in the Edmonton zone and 481 in the Calgary zone.

More than 12,317 COVID-19 tests were completed by Alberta labs in the last 24 hours.

The province reported two deaths Wednesday, including one that Alberta Health Services confirmed Tuesday was linked to the outbreak at Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary. A woman in her 80s from the Calgary zone passed away.

The second fatality was a woman in her 70s from the North zone. Her death is linked to the outbreak at Heimstaed Seniors Lodge in La Crête.

Earlier Wednesday, Alberta’s top doctor said indoor play areas could reopen across the province.

“Play is important to the healthy development of a child, but as it gets colder, opportunities can be harder to come by,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted.