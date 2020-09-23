Menu

Comments

Health

Alberta sees 143 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths connected to outbreaks

By Emily Mertz & Phil Heidenreich Global News
Another patient linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Foothills hospital dies
WATCH (Sept. 22): The number of positive COVID-19 cases at Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre continues to grow. Alberta Health officials revealed Tuesday a second patient connected to the outbreak has died. Jill Croteau reports.

The province has confirmed 143 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, Alberta Health said Wednesday.

There are 59 people in hospital; 13 of whom are in intensive care units.

Of the 1,520 current active cases, 821 are in the Edmonton zone and 481 in the Calgary zone.

More than 12,317 COVID-19 tests were completed by Alberta labs in the last 24 hours.

Read more: Coronavirus: 3rd patient dies, patient screening increased amid Foothills hospital outbreaks

The province reported two deaths Wednesday, including one that Alberta Health Services confirmed Tuesday was linked to the outbreak at Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary. A woman in her 80s from the Calgary zone passed away.

The second fatality was a woman in her 70s from the North zone. Her death is linked to the outbreak at Heimstaed Seniors Lodge in La Crête.

Read more: Coronavirus: Hinshaw gives green light for indoor children’s play areas to open

Earlier Wednesday, Alberta’s top doctor said indoor play areas could reopen across the province.

“Play is important to the healthy development of a child, but as it gets colder, opportunities can be harder to come by,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted.

“Effective today, indoor children’s play areas can operate, provided they follow specific public health guidance, including enhanced cleaning and monitoring.”

Hinshaw said the health guidelines these facilities should follow in order to open safely include the implementation of physical distancing measures, not allowing patrons inside who are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, enhanced cleaning measures and reduced capacity.Private visits or pre-booked time slots are also encouraged for these facilities.

AHS provides update on hospital outbreaks

AHS provided an update Wednesday on COVID-19 outbreaks at hospitals in Calgary and Edmonton.At the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary, there are now 17 patients with COVID-19 in addition to nine staff who have the disease. A total of 114 staff at the hospital are now in isolation and AHS said it is taking measures to keep the hospital safe.The health authority said all services that are normally offered at the hospital are still available.In Edmonton, an outbreak on a unit at the Royal Alexandra Hospital saw no new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday,The outbreak at that facility was declared on Sept. 17 after three health-care workers were confirmed to have the disease.AHS said all at-risk patients have been tested for the novel coronavirus and said contact tracing in connection with the infected workers is ongoing.“Outbreak control measures have been implemented on the affected unit,” the health authority said.“While we appreciate it may be difficult for some, visitors to the unit are limited only to end-of-life situations until further notice.”AHS said the Edmonton hospital continues to be a safe place for people to receive medical care and that anyone who has been confirmed to have COVID-19 or even just shows symptoms of the disease is being isolated and treated in designated rooms.
