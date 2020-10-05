Canada October 5 2020 6:48pm 00:37 ‘We may be forced to consider additional, more restrictive measures’: Hinshaw Alberta’s chief medical officer of health issues a warning to residents while discussing the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the province. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7379961/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7379961/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?