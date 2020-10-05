Dr. Deena Hinshaw to present Alberta’s weekend COVID-19 numbers Monday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Albertans will receive another COVID-19 update Monday afternoon as the chief medical officer of health will present weekend virus numbers.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference can be watched in this post.

On Friday, Alberta had 1,558 active cases of COVID-19, as 122 new cases were confirmed.

Alberta’s death toll currently stands at 272.

On Friday, there were 64 people in hospital, with 15 of those people in the ICU.

As of Friday afternoon, Alberta had completed 1,378,898 COVID-19 tests and 18,357 people had recovered from the coronavirus.

This story will be updated after Hinshaw’s news conference.