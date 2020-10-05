Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw to present Alberta’s weekend COVID-19 numbers Monday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 5, 2020 1:47 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau says there’s ‘still time’ to ‘turn around’ 2nd wave by Christmas' Coronavirus: Trudeau says there’s ‘still time’ to ‘turn around’ 2nd wave by Christmas
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday addressed the COVID-19 pandemic in the country when it comes to the second wave of the novel coronavirus, saying that while Canadians are being asked not to come together in-person for Thanksgiving, 'there’s still time to turn this around for Christmas.'

Albertans will receive another COVID-19 update Monday afternoon as the chief medical officer of health will present weekend virus numbers.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference can be watched in this post.

Read more: Alberta confirms 122 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, death toll reaches 272

On Friday, Alberta had 1,558 active cases of COVID-19, as 122 new cases were confirmed.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Alberta’s death toll currently stands at 272.

On Friday, there were 64 people in hospital, with 15 of those people in the ICU.

Trending Stories

Read more: Calgary city council looks at extending fee relief for local businesses amid COVID-19

Story continues below advertisement

As of Friday afternoon, Alberta had completed 1,378,898 COVID-19 tests and 18,357 people had recovered from the coronavirus.

This story will be updated after Hinshaw’s news conference.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta CoronavirusAlberta healthAlberta COVID-19dr deena hinshawAlberta COVID-19 numbersAlberta coronavirus numbersHinshawHinshaw Coronavirus UpdateHinshaw COVID-19 update
Flyers
More weekly flyers