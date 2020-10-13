Menu

Health

Dr. Hinshaw to provide update on COVID-19 status in Alberta Tuesday afternoon

By Emily Mertz Global News
Click to play video 'Premier Kenney urges ‘responsible use of freedom’ to bring down COVID-19 cases' Premier Kenney urges ‘responsible use of freedom’ to bring down COVID-19 cases
WATCH (Oct. 9): As Ontario shuts down restaurants, gyms and movie theatres to get a handle on rising COVID cases, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he wants to avoid such measures for Edmonton. Fletcher Kent explains.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak about the latest case numbers, recoveries, outbreaks and public health measures.

Read more: Alberta records highest daily COVID-19 case count; Edmonton sees new voluntary restrictions

On Thursday, additional voluntary restrictions were put in place for Edmonton, which is now under Alberta Health’s “enhanced” category, along with Beaumont, Fort Saskatchewan, Leduc, Spruce Grove and St. Albert.

The new health measures ask those in the Edmonton zone to keep private gatherings to 15 people or less, wear face coverings in all indoor work settings, and limit the number of cohorts they’re part of to three (household, school and sport, for instance).

Click to play video 'Hinshaw announces voluntary health measures for Edmonton zone amid spike in COVID-19 cases' Hinshaw announces voluntary health measures for Edmonton zone amid spike in COVID-19 cases
Hinshaw will speak in Edmonton at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this article.

