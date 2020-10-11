Edmonton Mill Woods care centre COVID-19 outbreak adds 5 more cases over weekend

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak at a southeast Edmonton care home has grown over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases related to the Shepherd’s Care Millwoods Long Term Care Centre to 85.

With numbers released by Shepherd’s Care on Saturday, there have been five additional cases confirmed, four of which were staff members. The fifth case was a patient.

“We have one additional COVID-19 positive resident on the 3rd floor,” Shepherd’s Care said in a statement on its website. “All active cases except one are recovering on site, with the majority of residents either asymptomatic or with mild symptoms.”

There have been a total of 54 cases in residents and seven residents have died.

Story continues below advertisement

The four additional staff cases bring the number of people who work at the centre who have caught the disease to 31, three of whom have recovered. Twenty-two staff members are employed by Shepherd’s Care and seven of them are placement students or support staff who are contracted in.

The facility said it has completed a fourth round of asymptomatic testing.

Alberta recorded 277 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and one additional death related to the disease, which was connected to the outbreak at the centre.

Since the province no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends or holidays, the next time Albertans will know daily case counts will be Tuesday.

Related News Mill Woods care centre COVID-19 outbreak swells to 68 cases