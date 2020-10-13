Menu

‘Small number’ of ER staff members at University of Alberta Hospital confirmed to have COVID-19

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Click to play video 'Hinshaw announces voluntary health measures for Edmonton zone amid spike in COVID-19 cases' Hinshaw announces voluntary health measures for Edmonton zone amid spike in COVID-19 cases
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, announces three voluntary health measures for the Edmonton region amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that an Alberta Health Services medical officer of health was the person who determined it did not meet the criteria for an outbreak.

Alberta Health Services has confirmed a “small number” of staff members who work in the emergency department at the University of Alberta Hospital have been confirmed to have COVID-19.

Despite this, an AHS medical officer of health is not declaring an outbreak at this time.

Read more: Thousands of Alberta Health Services jobs to be cut in effort to save $600M annually

According to guidance from Alberta Health, an outbreak is usually declared when two people at an acute care facility — like a hospital — have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

But a statement from AHS says there are no apparent links between cases at the hospital, so it was determined it doesn’t fit the criteria for an outbreak. No patients have been exposed or infected as a result of these cases, according to AHS.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor says country has close to 19,000 active COVID-19 cases' Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor says country has close to 19,000 active COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor says country has close to 19,000 active COVID-19 cases

Out of an abundance of caution, AHS says the emergency department has been put on “watch” status.

“A unit under ‘watch’ is closely monitored to ensure any potential exposures that may have occurred are fully investigated,” AHS said. “A unit or department can be on watch without having any active patient or staff cases.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Where Alberta’s COVID-19 outbreaks are

AHS wouldn’t say how many people had tested positive.

“The number is too small for us to disclose without potentially breaching privacy.”

AHS stressed the emergency department at the University of Alberta Hospital remains a safe place to visit and receive care. The health agency said there is no increased risk to patients coming to the hospital.

