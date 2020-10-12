Maskwacis schools closed for the week to ‘control spread of COVID-19’

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Maskwacis Chiefs declared a lockdown to help control the spread of COVID-19, the Maskwacis Education Schools Commission wrote in an update on its website Sunday.

All MESC schools and administration buildings will be closed Oct. 13 to 16, the update said.

It said essential services would continue.

“Maskwacîs Education Schools Commission (MESC) is working closely with the Maskwacîs Emergency Operations Center to keep our students, staff and families safe,” the commission added.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to the website, Maskwacîs Directors of Emergency management will reassess the situation at the end of the week.

The site lists 11 schools as part of the MESC.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’d like to remind everyone that public health orders for self-isolation are mandatory, families contacted by MHS and/or AHS must follow their directions. Our thoughts remain with those that have tested positive, and we wish them a safe and speedy recovery.”

The commission’s last online update said there was a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Ermineskin Kindergarten on Sept. 24. MESC closed the school until Sept. 28 so it could be cleaned, disinfected and quarantined. Maskwacis Health Services worked with the school group to identify close contacts.

MESC said the positive case was the result of community spread, not school spread.