Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

Maskwacis schools closed for the week to ‘control spread of COVID-19’

By Emily Mertz Global News
Click to play video 'Education Minister Adriana LaGrange defends back-to-school plan' Education Minister Adriana LaGrange defends back-to-school plan
WATCH (Sept. 13): Education Minister Adriana LaGrange sat down for a lengthy interview with our Julia Wong, who joined the noon news to share what the minister said about fulfilling her promise to educators ensuring have the resources they need.

The Maskwacis Chiefs declared a lockdown to help control the spread of COVID-19, the Maskwacis Education Schools Commission wrote in an update on its website Sunday.

All MESC schools and administration buildings will be closed Oct. 13 to 16, the update said.

It said essential services would continue.

Read more: Alberta school delays in-classroom learning by 2 weeks due to COVID-19 case

“Maskwacîs Education Schools Commission (MESC) is working closely with the Maskwacîs Emergency Operations Center to keep our students, staff and families safe,” the commission added.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to the website, Maskwacîs Directors of Emergency management will reassess the situation at the end of the week.

The site lists 11 schools as part of the MESC.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“We’d like to remind everyone that public health orders for self-isolation are mandatory, families contacted by MHS and/or AHS must follow their directions. Our thoughts remain with those that have tested positive, and we wish them a safe and speedy recovery.”

Read more: Coronavirus: What schools in Alberta have COVID-19 outbreaks

The commission’s last online update said there was a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Ermineskin Kindergarten on Sept. 24. MESC closed the school until Sept. 28 so it could be cleaned, disinfected and quarantined. Maskwacis Health Services worked with the school group to identify close contacts.

MESC said the positive case was the result of community spread, not school spread.

Click to play video 'There are active COVID-19 outbreaks or alerts at 149 schools or about 6% of all schools in the province: Hinshaw' There are active COVID-19 outbreaks or alerts at 149 schools or about 6% of all schools in the province: Hinshaw
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta CoronavirusAlberta COVID-19First NationMaskwacisMaskwacis Education Schools CommissionMaskwacis Health Servicemaskwacis schoolsMESC
Flyers
More weekly flyers