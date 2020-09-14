Menu

Canada
September 14 2020 6:36pm
03:00

Alberta reports 42 COVID-19 cases at 35 schools since reopening

Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates the COVID-19 situations at Alberta schools since reopening, including three additional outbreaks.

