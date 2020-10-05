Canada October 5 2020 6:48pm 00:51 There are active COVID-19 outbreaks or alerts at 149 schools or about 6% of all schools in the province: Hinshaw Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates the current COVID-19 numbers in the province’s schools. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7379959/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7379959/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?