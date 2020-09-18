Menu

Canada
September 18 2020 3:52pm
04:51

Alberta identifies 1st COVID-19 case likely transmitted within school

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, announces the province has identified the first COVID-19 case that was likely transmitted within a school.

