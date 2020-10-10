Bikes now allowed on SkyTrain anytime, including rush hours

Send this page to someone via email

TransLink is temporarily allowing commuters to bring bicycles on the SkyTrain Expo and Millennium lines anytime, including rush hours.

The policy change comes as the transit agency faces a huge drop in ridership amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Average trips across all modes of transit are down to about 43 per cent of normal, according to TransLink.

0:36 Cat rescue operation from SkyTrain station roof goes sideways Cat rescue operation from SkyTrain station roof goes sideways

The new policy will make it easier for people to work transit into their trips, said TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

“This change will give customers more opportunity to integrate cycling into their daily commute with transit and will hopefully encourage more people to leave their cars at home and support more greener modes of transportation this fall.”

The policy change does not affect the Canada Line, which has always allowed bikes at any time due to its wider train cars. Bikes had previously been banned on the Expo and Millennium lines between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The temporary exemption will remain in place until March 31, 2021.