Vancouver SeaBus returns to 15-minute service next week

Transit riders crossing between downtown Vancouver and the North Shore will soon have access to more frequent SeaBus sailings.

TransLink said Friday it will increase service to sailings every 15 minutes, starting next week, as the economy continues to reopen amid the coronavirus crisis.

The trips will run from 7:15 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday, and from 9:15 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

The SeaBus will operate on a holiday schedule on BC Day.

The vessels went back to 15-minute service during weekday rush hour earlier this month.

TransLink said the extra service will also provide more room for physical distancing. Capacity remains capped at 50 per cent.

Pandemic protocols, including an enhanced cleaning schedule, remain in place.

Passengers also urged to wear masks when riding on all forms of transit.