TransLink boosting SeaBus service amid rising demand

Citing rising demand, TransLink is returning SeaBus service to every 15 minutes during peak hours.

Sailings had been cut to one every 30 minutes during the 7:00-9:30 a.m. and 3:00-6:30 p.m. commute due to lower ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Demand is expected to continue increasing as B.C.’s economy re-opens and as British Columbians undertake more travel within the province this summer,” said TransLink in a media release.

The transit agency says average daily boardings have nearly tripled since the lowest point of the pandemic in April — but remain about 25 per cent below last July’s levels.

SeaBuses will continue to run at 50 per cent capacity to reduce crowding, and passengers are encouraged to wear a non-medical mask.