TransLink boosting SeaBus service amid rising demand

By Simon Little Global News
A seabus is pictured as it crosses Vancouver harbour with downtown Vancouver pictured in the background Wednesday, October, 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Citing rising demand, TransLink is returning SeaBus service to every 15 minutes during peak hours.

Sailings had been cut to one every 30 minutes during the 7:00-9:30 a.m. and 3:00-6:30 p.m. commute due to lower ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Coronavirus: TransLink losses estimated at $500M to $1.4B

“Demand is expected to continue increasing as B.C.’s economy re-opens and as British Columbians undertake more travel within the province this summer,” said TransLink in a media release.

Read more: Wearing is Caring: Transit riders asked to wear masks on Lower Mainland transit

The transit agency says average daily boardings have nearly tripled since the lowest point of the pandemic in April — but remain about 25 per cent below last July’s levels.

SeaBuses will continue to run at 50 per cent capacity to reduce crowding, and passengers are encouraged to wear a non-medical mask.

coronavirus COVID-19 bc coronavirus COVID TransLink Vancouver Coronavirus TransLink coronavirus coronavirus transit
