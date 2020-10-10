Ontario reports 809 new coronavirus cases as death toll surpasses 3K

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 809 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 58,490.

It marks a slight drop compared to Friday when 939 cases were reported, but still indicates an upward trend.

“Locally, there are 358 new cases in Toronto, 123 in Peel, 94 in Ottawa and 76 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“There are 700 more resolved cases.”

Elliott said the province completed nearly 44,300 additional tests. Ontario has now completed a total of 4,350,323 tests. Over 56,100 remain under investigation.

Seven new deaths were also announced on Saturday, brining the provincial death toll to 3,004.

Meanwhile, 49,732 cases are considered resolved, which is 85 per cent of all confirmed cases.

There are 213 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by 12), with 48 in intensive care (up by one) and 29 on ventilators (no change).

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Friday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

27,943 people are male

30,145 people are female

5,310 people are 19 and under

20,824 people are 20 to 39

16,559 people are 40 to 59

9,174 people are 60 to 79

6,609 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,886 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of six. There are currently 58 outbreaks in long-term care homes, marking an increase of two.

There are 150 active cases among long-term care residents and 187 among staff.

