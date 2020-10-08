Redvers, Sask., man facing child pornography charges

A Redvers, Sask., man faces several child pornography charges following an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE).
ICE said it started an investigation in August of a person allegedly accessing child pornography through file-sharing networks.
A home was searched on Oct. 7 and police said they seized two computers and a mobile phone for further analysis.
Vernon J. Zelionka, 45, is charged with possessing and accessing child pornography.
He is scheduled to appear in Carlyle provincial court on Oct. 7.
