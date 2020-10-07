Menu

Crime

Saskatoon man faces child pornography charges

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 7, 2020 11:51 am
Brandon Crowe is charged with possessing, distributing and making available child pornography following a Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit investigation.
Brandon Crowe is charged with possessing, distributing and making available child pornography following a Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit investigation.

A Saskatoon man faces several child pornography charges following an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE).

ICE said it started an investigation in May of a person allegedly using multiple online accounts to share child pornography on a social media chat application.

Read more: Saskatchewan child pornography investigation results in arrest of Australian man

A home was searched on July 9 and police said they seized a mobile phone for further analysis, which they said turned up evidence of the offences.

Brandon Crowe, 31, is charged with possessing, distributing and making available child pornography.

Read more: Loon Lake man sentenced for child pornography, child luring

He appeared in court on Oct. 5 and was released from custody on a number of conditions.

Crowe is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 21.

