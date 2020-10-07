Saskatoon man faces child pornography charges

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon man faces several child pornography charges following an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE).

ICE said it started an investigation in May of a person allegedly using multiple online accounts to share child pornography on a social media chat application.

A home was searched on July 9 and police said they seized a mobile phone for further analysis, which they said turned up evidence of the offences.

Brandon Crowe, 31, is charged with possessing, distributing and making available child pornography.

He appeared in court on Oct. 5 and was released from custody on a number of conditions.

Crowe is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 21.

