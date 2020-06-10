Moose Jaw, Sask., man arrested for child pornography possession

Send this page to someone via email

Moose Jaw police have seized computers, laptops and other electronic devices after they reportedly discovered child pornography in a home in the city, officials say.

Matthew Charles Gray, 35, of Moose Jaw has been charged with possessing child pornography.

He will appear in provincial court on July 6.

Police say they discovered child pornography when they executed a search warrant at his home several months ago for unrelated offences.

The Moose Jaw Police Service said it then worked with the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit. Through an investigation, police say they found child pornography on Gray’s devices.

Police said they continue to investigate.

