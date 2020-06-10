Menu

Crime

Moose Jaw, Sask., man arrested for child pornography possession

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 1:58 pm
Updated June 10, 2020 1:59 pm
Moose Jaw police have arrested a man for allegedly possessing child pornography.
Moose Jaw police have arrested a man for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Moose Jaw police have seized computers, laptops and other electronic devices after they reportedly discovered child pornography in a home in the city, officials say.

Matthew Charles Gray, 35, of Moose Jaw has been charged with possessing child pornography.

Hafford, Sask., man with history of possessing child pornography arrested with new charges

He will appear in provincial court on July 6.

Police say they discovered child pornography when they executed a search warrant at his home several months ago for unrelated offences.

The Moose Jaw Police Service said it then worked with the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit. Through an investigation, police say they found child pornography on Gray’s devices.

Online child exploitation in Durham hasn't slowed during COVID-19 pandemic: Police

Police said they continue to investigate.

Online child exploitation cases spike in Alberta amid COVID-19 pandemic
Online child exploitation cases spike in Alberta amid COVID-19 pandemic
