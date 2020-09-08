Saskatchewan child pornography investigation results in arrest of Australian man

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit says its investigation was a catalyst leading to an Australian man pleading guilty to numerous child pornography charges.

ICE officials said they started an investigation in October 2019 after the parents of a 14-year-old girl in Regina reported their daughter was being lured online and counselled for sexual touching through two social media apps.

Read more: Cambridge man charged in child pornography investigation

Investigators said they identified a youth care worker in Australia who was previously unknown to authorities in that country.

The Australian Federal Police Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team then used the evidence gathered in Saskatchewan to obtain a search warrant in their country, ICE officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

A search in Australia led to the seizure of devices and an analysis identified many other international child victims, they added.

ICE officials said the serial offender was charged and the investigation resulted in the rescue of numerous young girls from continued victimization.

On Tuesday, ICE officials said he pleaded guilty to 56 charges of the 117 counts he faced.

1:14 Loon Lake man sentenced for child pornography, child luring Loon Lake man sentenced for child pornography, child luring