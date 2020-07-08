Loon Lake man sentenced for child pornography, child luring

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains details that may be disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Steven Lasas will be behind bars for five years after being convicted for possession of child pornography and child luring.

These incidents stem from activity on Facebook in which the 26-year-old allegedly communicated with three teen boys.

He would video chat with them while masturbating and would send and receive explicit images.

Lasas admitted to meeting with one of the teens where he received and performed oral sex.

In some cases, Lasas created false social media accounts posing as a young girl.

He convinced the teens to send him explicit photos and asked them to meet Lasas in person.

The Crown said some victims don’t understand the consequences or impact their relationship with Lasas had on them.

“(The) internet is pervasive. We use it all the time, every day. Everyone has a phone on them and to think that you’re talking to a friend when in reality, you’re not is difficult for children to understand,” Lana Morelli said outside Saskatoon provincial court on Wednesday.

In one case, Lasas offered $30 and gifts to one of the teens for sexual services.

Before the judge handed down the sentence, the Loon Lake, Sask., man said he’s taking responsibility for his actions and knew what he did was wrong.

The Crown added Lasas cooperated with the police investigation and pleaded guilty early in proceedings, which was a factor in determining his sentence and meant the victims didn’t have to take the stand.

Lasas worked as a teacher’s aide, drum teacher and volunteered as a basketball coach and knew the victim’s in some capacity.

He was fired from his job as a teacher’s aide after accusations of similar behaviour were raised, but Lasas denies those took place.

Lasas has been held in custody since his arrest, leaving just under four and a half years for him to serve.

