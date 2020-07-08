Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Loon Lake man sentenced for child pornography, child luring

By Kyle Benning Global News
Loon Lake man sentenced for child pornography, child luring
WATCH: A Loon Lake man has been sentenced for possession of child pornography and child luring.

WARNING: This story contains details that may be disturbing. Discretion is advised. 

Steven Lasas will be behind bars for five years after being convicted for possession of child pornography and child luring.

Related News

These incidents stem from activity on Facebook in which the 26-year-old allegedly communicated with three teen boys.

He would video chat with them while masturbating and would send and receive explicit images.

Read more: Loon Lake man faces child luring, porn charges

Lasas admitted to meeting with one of the teens where he received and performed oral sex.

In some cases, Lasas created false social media accounts posing as a young girl.

Story continues below advertisement

He convinced the teens to send him explicit photos and asked them to meet Lasas in person.

The Crown said some victims don’t understand the consequences or impact their relationship with Lasas had on them.

“(The) internet is pervasive. We use it all the time, every day. Everyone has a phone on them and to think that you’re talking to a friend when in reality, you’re not is difficult for children to understand,” Lana Morelli said outside Saskatoon provincial court on Wednesday.

In one case, Lasas offered $30 and gifts to one of the teens for sexual services.

Read more: Saskatoon man facing numerous sexual assault and luring charges

Story continues below advertisement

Before the judge handed down the sentence, the Loon Lake, Sask., man said he’s taking responsibility for his actions and knew what he did was wrong.

The Crown added Lasas cooperated with the police investigation and pleaded guilty early in proceedings, which was a factor in determining his sentence and meant the victims didn’t have to take the stand.

Lasas worked as a teacher’s aide, drum teacher and volunteered as a basketball coach and knew the victim’s in some capacity.

He was fired from his job as a teacher’s aide after accusations of similar behaviour were raised, but Lasas denies those took place.

Lasas has been held in custody since his arrest, leaving just under four and a half years for him to serve.

Clare’s Law to come into effect in Saskatchewan on June 29
Clare’s Law to come into effect in Saskatchewan on June 29
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Child PornographyChild LuringSaskatchewan Child Pornographychild luring Facebookchild porn Facebookloon lake child luringSteven Lasas
Flyers
More weekly flyers