Online investigation leads to child luring charges for Peterborough man: police

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of child luring as part of an ongoing online investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers arrested a man on Wednesday.

David John Pashie, 55, was arrested and charged with three counts of luring a child under 16 years old by means of telecommunication and one count of making sexually explicit material available to a child under 16 years,

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday, police said.

Police advise parents/guardians to monitor their child’s online activities and highlighted protectkidsonline.ca as a resource for information about online interests of youth and potential risks.

