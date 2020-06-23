Cavan Monaghan man charged after investigation into historical sexual assaults

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Cavan Monaghan Township man faces new sex-related charges involving a youth following a Peterborough police investigation into historical sexual assaults.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, earlier this month the service received information about alleged sexual assaults that had occurred when the victim was under the age of 16.

READ MORE: Cavan Monaghan man charged with child luring following Peterborough police investigation

The dates of the alleged offences were not provided.

Police say as a result of their investigation, on Tuesday the accused attended the police station, where he was placed under arrest.

Christopher O’Hara, 32, of Cedar Valley Road in Fraserville, is charged with sexual assault of a person under 16 years of age, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 12, police said.

Earlier this month, O’Hara was arrested on child luring charges.