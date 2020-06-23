Menu

Crime

Cavan Monaghan man charged after investigation into historical sexual assaults

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 23, 2020 11:44 am
FILE: A photo of handcuffs
A Cavan Monaghan Township man faces charges following an investigation into historical sexual assaults involving a youth. Daniel Allan/Getty Images/File

A Cavan Monaghan Township man faces new sex-related charges involving a youth following a Peterborough police investigation into historical sexual assaults.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, earlier this month the service received information about alleged sexual assaults that had occurred when the victim was under the age of 16.

READ MORE: Cavan Monaghan man charged with child luring following Peterborough police investigation

The dates of the alleged offences were not provided.

Police say as a result of their investigation, on Tuesday the accused attended the police station, where he was placed under arrest.

Christopher O’Hara, 32, of Cedar Valley Road in Fraserville, is charged with sexual assault of a person under 16 years of age, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 12, police said.

Earlier this month, O’Hara was arrested on child luring charges.

Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation
