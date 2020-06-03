Cavan Monaghan man charged with child luring following Peterborough police investigation

A Cavan Monaghan Township, Ont., man faces child luring and other charges following an investigation by police in Peterborough.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of a “lengthy” investigation, on Wednesday officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Fraserville in Cavan Monaghan Township, just south of the city, where various electronics were located and seized.
Christopher O’Hara, 32, of Cedar Valley Road, Fraserville, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication.
- Making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16 years of age.
- Importing, distributing, selling or possession for the purpose of distribution or sale any child pornography.
He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, police said.
