Osoyoos, B.C., man charged with possession of child pornography

A 37-year-old man from Osoyoos, B.C., has been arrested after a joint investigation into child pornography between police in B.C. and Ontario.
Shawn Barry Titus is charged with possession of child porn and fail to comply with a prohibition order, police said.
Osoyoos RCMP opened the case after receiving information on May 19 from the B.C. RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation unit and Ontario Provincial Police about an internet account based in their area was accessing child porn.
Officers worked over the next few days to identify the account user and executed a search warrant at a local motel where Titus was staying on May 21, police said.
Investigators continue to examine the evidence and have so far made no link to any local victims.
