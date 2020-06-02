N.S. RCMP urge victims to come forward after man charged with sexual offences

Send this page to someone via email

A 49-year-old man has been charged with several sexual offences following a complaint made to Sherbrooke RCMP, police said on Tuesday.

The investigation began in May when a complaint was made to police, RCMP say.

“The subsequent police investigation resulted in charges against the accused in relation to three victims, including two children in their teens,” police said in a statement.

The accused, Kevin Craig Hart of Country Harbour, was arrested on May 29 and taken into custody.

According to the authorities, he appeared in court on June 1 and will remain in custody until a court appearance on June 8 in Antigonish.

Hart has been charged with 24 sexual offences, including sexual interference, unlawful confinement, sexual assault, assault, administering a noxious substance, voyeurism and uttering threats.

“The offences are alleged to have occurred between 1999 and 2018,” the RCMP said.

Police say they have identified three victims to date, however officers say they are aware there are additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone who feels they could be a victim or has concerns about someone else who could be a victim is encouraged to contact police.

Guysborough District RCMP can be contacted by calling 902-533-3801.