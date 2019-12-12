N.S. man charged with multiple counts of sexual assault after military base holiday party

Send this page to someone via email

A 44-year-old man from Greenwood, N.S., is facing three counts of sexual assault that allegedly occurred at a holiday function for employees of a military base.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the holiday function occurred on Dec. 6, at a community facility in Greenwood.

“During the event, two women came forward to report that they had been sexually assaulted by another employee shortly after midnight,” police said in a news release Thursday.

Police say both incidents were reported on Dec. 8, and that Mark Richard Beres was arrested the next day.

Beres was released on conditions to have no contact with the victims, and was given a court date of Feb. 4, 2020 in Kentville provincial court.

On Dec. 11, police say an additional victim came forward to police indicating that she also had been sexually assaulted by the suspect at the same function.

Beres was arrested again that day, and again released on conditions.

All victims have been provided with support from victim services, according to police.

The RCMP is reaching out to the public in the event there may be more victims. Police are encouraging anyone who may also be a victim to contact them.