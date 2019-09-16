Kingston-based military member facing sexual assault charges

A member of the Canadian military is facing sexual assault charges stemming from incidents that occurred in 1998.

On Sep. 12, the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service charged Master-Warrant Officer John Macpherson, a Canadian Army member with Canadian Army Doctrine and Training Centre in Kingston, with two counts of sexual assault.

According to a National Defence news release, the charges stem from incidents that took place in Gagetown, N.B., in 1998. The release said the alleged sexual assaults were reported in April 2016 and July 2018.

The investigation into Macpherson began on April 6, 2016, when a complaint was first received about incidents in 1998. That investigation was apparently suspended due to lack of evidence.

On July 11, 2018, the investigation began again after new information was received.

After further investigation, National Defence Canada says two charges were laid against Macpherson for two distinct incidents involving the same victim.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Services is now considering a possible court martial but has yet to set a date or location for the trial.