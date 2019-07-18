Liberals agree to settlement over military sexual misconduct class action

The federal Liberals have reached a deal to compensate the plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, Global News has learned.

The settlement comes more than four years after former Supreme Court justice Marie Deschamps released a landmark report identifying what she called an “underlying sexualized culture” in the military that was hostile to women and LGBTQ2 members.

The class-action lawsuit, which launched one year after that report came out, included thousands of men and women, who alleged they had experienced sexual misconduct. The settlement was finalized on Thursday.

There will be an $800-million cap on settlements for military victims and $100-million cap for civilians.

According to sources on all sides of the case, those involved expect potentially tens of thousands of individuals to file claims under the settlement.

Government lawyers had previously argued in court that the government had no obligation to ensure a safe work environment in the military but fought the lawsuit for years.

The settlement also comes after the RCMP announced earlier this month it was settling a $100-million class-action lawsuit launched by volunteers and contract employees, who alleged they had experienced sexual harassment during their time working for the force.

The RCMP had previously settled another $100-million class action involving full members in 2016.

Both forces have faced rampant allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment in recent years amidst a growing social and political movement towards eradicating misogyny and discrimination.

Following the Deschamps report, the military launched Operation Honour, which it billed as an effort to eradicate sexual misconduct within its ranks and encourage more victims to come forward.

Statistics Canada surveyed members to assess how prevalent the problem was, and in 2016, the responses it received indicated women in the military were four times more likely than their male counterparts to experience sexual assault.

The same survey in 2018 revealed there appears to have been little progress in stamping out the problem, despite institutional changes to how members can report sexual misconduct.

