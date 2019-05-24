Ottawa woman charged by military police following alleged sexual assault of fellow service member

An Ottawa-based Navy member is facing several charges, including sexual assault, after an alleged incident involving a fellow service member in Kingston.

According to Maj. Jean-Marc Mercier, public affairs officer with the military police, officers were called to the complainant’s home in Kingston on the morning of Nov. 17, 2018.

The person, whom military police will not identify, complained that Petty Officer Second Class Diane Marie Chiasson, who was visiting Kingston from Ottawa, had allegedly become drunk and unruly.

Mercier says Chiasson was arrested that morning.

Then, according to Mercier, the complainant called back on Nov. 18, accusing Chiasson of sexual misconduct.

The new accusation caused the matter to be taken up by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service.

On May 14, federal military investigators charged Chiasson with drunkenness and conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline, two National Defence Act offences, and one count of sexual assault, a Criminal Code offence.

The matter will be dealt with by military court martial, since Chiasson will be charged under a section of the criminal code that deals with less severe incidents of sexual assault.

According to the Criminal Code of Canada, if Chiasson is convicted under this section, she will face at the most, 18 months of jail time.

