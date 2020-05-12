Police, fire rescue in Osoyoos, B.C., asking public to avoid non-essential boating

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the South Okanagan are asking people to avoid not only non-essential travel amid the coronavirus pandemic, but non-essential boating as well.

The request comes after Osoyoos RCMP and Osoyoos Fire Rescue say they’ve received questions recently regarding boating on Osoyoos Lake following a spike in warm weather.

A cross-border lake that’s approximately 19 kilometres long, Osoyoos Lake is dubbed Canada’s warmest fresh-water lake and is a popular tourist attraction.

This week, Osoyoos RCMP issued a press release that asked: “Osoyoos Lake is most certainly beautiful and a place many flock to for water sports, but with COVID-19, is now the time for pleasure boating? If so, can boaters use the lake for non-essential travel to the U.S.A.?”

Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda said he and Osoyoos Fire Rescue Chief Dave McMahon have fielded those questions recently.

“With boating season upon us, many are looking for alternative outdoor activities while still social distancing,” said Bayda.

“When it comes to non-essential travel, whether it be by car or boat, Osoyoos RCMP and Osoyoos Fire Rescue have a simple message: We all must do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Follow all public health advisories and guidelines.”

Added McMahon: “We know the increase of pleasure boating comes with the increased chances of emergencies on the water. So while it may be permitted, we ask that you consider the risks you are putting our first responders in.

“Avoid non-essential boating, stay close to home to save lives.”

Police say if you have COVID-19 and need to be rescued, you could potentially pass the virus on to first responders, which could prevent them from responding to other emergencies.

“There is a temporary restriction on all non-essential travel, including tourism and recreation, at the Canada-United States border, including via international waters,” Bayda.

“This means pleasure boaters are currently not permitted to cross the international border on Osoyoos Lake.”

