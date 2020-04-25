RCMP charge Nova Scotia man with long list of child porn, firearms offences

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a man from Wedgeport, N.S., with a long list of child pornography-related offences.

Police say Christopher Paul Wood was charged after an investigation and the search of a home.

Wood faces the following charges:

Makes, prints, publishes or possesses Child Pornography

Possession of Child Pornography

Sexual Interference

Making sexually explicit material available to a child

Luring a Child,

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of firearm knowing possession is unauthorized

Uttering threats and uttering threats to cause death

Careless Use of a firearm

Unsafe Storage of Firearm

Wood was remanded into custody before appearing at Yarmouth Provincial Court hearing by video.

4:58 How to protect your children while they are online How to protect your children while they are online

He has since been released on a recognizance specifying that he not have contact with his alleged victims, that he is not allowed to possess or use any electronic devices and cannot access social media sites or applications.

Story continues below advertisement

He is also not allowed to be in contact with any child under the age of 16 unless in the presence of another adult without a criminal record.