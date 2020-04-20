RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating after Osoyoos, B.C., woman dies following reported assault

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Prosecution Service is reassessing an aggravated assault charge laid against an Okanagan man after the death of an Osoyoos, B.C., woman.

In an email to Global News, Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service, said it has received further information on the matter and is in the process of reassessing charges against Roderick Flavell, 62, of Osoyoos.

Global News has also learned that the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit is now investigating the matter.

RCMP had previously announced that a woman was in critical condition and a man was in custody following a reported late-night assault on April 8.

Tina Seminara was a well-known yoga and Zumba instructor in Osoyoos. Courtesy: Okanagan Health & Wellness Magazine Fall 2013

Court documents have identified the woman as Tina Seminara, 61.

Story continues below advertisement

1:08 Osoyoos woman who attempted to barge into home with large knife wins sentence appeal Osoyoos woman who attempted to barge into home with large knife wins sentence appeal

Flavell and Seminara were both members of the Osoyoos Curling Club and competed together at the rink.

Club manager Nancy Katerenchuk said she was “shocked” to learn of the allegations. She described Flavell as quiet and reserved but a personable and “wonderful” person.

His partner, Seminara, was described as bubbly, outgoing and “always smiling.”

Seminara was a long-time yoga and Zumba instructor and was well-known in the small, tight-knit South Okanagan community.

The couple’s realtor, Alina Lovin, says the couple purchased several lots over the years to build their own homes.

Lovin said she was “totally shocked” to learn about the alleged series of events and said she never noticed any disagreements between the pair.

She said in her experience with Flavell, he was a “kind and gentle man.”

Seminara died more than a week after the alleged assault.

A neighbour told Global News the woman was found in critical condition behind the property.

“I heard the police officer yell, ‘she’s back here and she’s barely breathing, ‘” the neighbour said.

Story continues below advertisement

Her death is being investigated by the B.C. Coroners Service.

RCMP said the suspect and the victim were very well known to one another.

Flavell was charged with aggravated assault.

Flavell remains in custody and is scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday in Kelowna.